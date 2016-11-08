Those politicising NDTV ban issue are playing with national security: Shiv Sena

November 8, 2016 | By :
Mumbai, Nov 08: Those politicising the issue of one-day ban order on NDTV India are playing with national security, the Shiv Sena today said even as it welcomed the I&B ministry’s decision to put on hold the order against the Hindi channel.
“We welcome the decision taken to put on hold the ban order on NDTV India. The only concern is that those politicising this issue are playing with national security,” it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.
“Some decisions are related to national security and thus should not be politicised. If they are, it cannot be supported. Bad behaviour cannot be excused for freedom,” the party said.
While some want the freedom to speak what they want, spit anywhere on the road, others want freedom to earn by corrupt practices and some want the freedom to shout pro-Pakistan
slogans, it said.
“Such freedom will destabilise the nation,” it said.
Tags: , ,
Related News
No other country has such pitiable condition in relation to their national anthem: Shiv Sena
Maharashtra violence: Shiv Sena tears into Centre
Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi’s digital push, saying his own MPs don’t wish him ‘good morning’ on Namo app
Shiv Sena rebukes Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family in Islamabad
After Hindustan Times and ABP, now NDTV decides to lay-off 25 % of its workforce!
‘Gujarat model’ of development has been shaken: Shiv Sena
Top