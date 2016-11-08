Those politicising NDTV ban issue are playing with national security: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Nov 08: Those politicising the issue of one-day ban order on NDTV India are playing with national security, the Shiv Sena today said even as it welcomed the I&B ministry’s decision to put on hold the order against the Hindi channel.

“We welcome the decision taken to put on hold the ban order on NDTV India. The only concern is that those politicising this issue are playing with national security,” it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

“Some decisions are related to national security and thus should not be politicised. If they are, it cannot be supported. Bad behaviour cannot be excused for freedom,” the party said.

While some want the freedom to speak what they want, spit anywhere on the road, others want freedom to earn by corrupt practices and some want the freedom to shout pro-Pakistan

slogans, it said.

“Such freedom will destabilise the nation,” it said.