Politicos, celebrities condemn France terror attack, mourn the deaths

New Delhi/Washington, July 15 : In the wake of the terror attack which struck France’s Nice on Bastille Day, killing at least 80 people, politicos and celebrities paid homage to the victims, sending heartfelt messages through social media.

Condemning the attack, US President Barack Obama said, “On behalf of the American people, I condemn in the strongest terms what appears to be a horrific terrorist attack in Nice, France, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent civilians. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a full recovery for the many wounded. I have directed my team to be in touch with French officials, and we have offered any assistance that they may need to investigate this attack and bring those responsible to justice. We stand in solidarity and partnership with France, our oldest ally, as they respond to and recover from this attack.”

“On this Bastille Day, we are reminded of the extraordinary resilience and democratic values that have made France an inspiration to the entire world, and we know that the character of the French Republic will endure long after this devastating and tragic loss of life,” his statement read.

President of India Pranab Mukherjee too had some stern words for the attacker. In a series of tweets, President Mukherjee conveyed his homage.

“I am shocked to hear about the terrorist attack on an innocent crowd of people gathered to celebrate the Bastille Day in Nice, France. I strongly condemn the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in France. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people and Government of France as it responds to this attack,” he said.

“We will strengthen our cooperation with France and other countries in the fight against terrorism. Heartfelt condolences to families of bereaved; prayers for speedy recovery of injured in attack,” President Mukherjee added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is appalled by the incident.

“Appalled by the horrific attack in Nice. I strongly condemn such mindless acts of violence. My thoughts are with the families of deceased. I hope the injured recover soon. India shares the pain & stands firmly with our French sisters & brothers in this hour of immense sadness,” PM Modi’s official Twitter account read.

Condemning the attack, Presumptive Republican Nominee for the upcoming US Presidential elections, Donald J Trump tweeted, “Another horrific attack, this time in Nice, France. Many dead and injured. When will we learn? It is only getting worse.”

Trump also postponed his upcoming press conference, scheduled for Friday.

“In light of the horrible attack in Nice, France, I have postponed tomorrow’s news conference concerning my Vice Presidential announcement,” he said.

“My prayers and condolences to the victims and families of the terrible tragedy in Nice, France. We are with you in every way!” Trump added.

Indian Finance Minister, Arun jaitley said, “I condemn the gruesome killing of people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France. My prayers are with injured & the bereaved families.”

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said, “My heart goes out to the people of France as they mourn those who lost their lives in the horrific attack in Nice. I strongly condemn the attack. Our only hope for peace, progress & happiness is a shared humanity.Violence & terror can never be the answer.”

Terming it a cowardly act, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, “Terror attack in Nice is a cowardly attack on humanity. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the victims & those injured.”

Cricket VVS Laxman said, “Shocked to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent crowd in Nice.Heartbreaking.Prayers for the victims of this horrific act.#NiceAttack”

Actress Neha Dhupia tweeted, “The news about the #NiceAttack is heartbreaking,how many more innocent lives will this world have to go thru before it all ends. #JeSuisNice”