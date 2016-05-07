When poll results declared CPI (M) would be pushed to third position-Oommen Chandy

Kuttanadu(Kerala),May 7: Once again Oommen Chandy has made an Aruvikkara model speech that he said BJP would be the main opponent of UDF in Kuttanad.

“When poll results declared CPI (M) would be pushed to third position,” CM said while speaking at an election campaign meeting at Kuttanad.

Chandy had made similar statement in Aruvikkara bye-lection too.

He further stated that not only on Kuttanad many other constituencies in Kerala has the same situation that UDF competed with BJP not LDF.

Meanwhile, correcting the Chief Minister and once again revealing the factional differences in Congress KPCC president VM Sudheeran said that competition is between LDF and UDF not BJP.

“BJP will not open an account in state. Competition is between LDF and UDF. BJP will try to come in between but they cannot,” Sudheeran stated.

Meanwhile there are allegations that Oommen Chandy is trying to woo the minorities through his provocative speech.

Sudheeran has also come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, “The words Modi doesn’t match to his position.”