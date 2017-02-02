Poll surveys are sponsored, so no need to take it seriously: Mayawati

Bulandshahr, Feb 2: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday trashed the surveys ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and said these are “sponsored” and hence not to be taken seriously.

Addressing an election rally here, the Dalit leader said these poll surveys were conducted at the behest of political parties and warned her supporters not to be swayed.

“When the election results are out, all these polls and projections will fall flat on their face,” she said.

She slammed the state government and said law and order was at its worst under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and promised to bring back normalcy if her party was voted back to power.

The four-time Chief Minister tore into the Bharatiya Janata Party and said its claims of bringing back the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh were an eyewash.

“Whenever the BJP has come to power (in the state), there is similar anarchy,” she said while accusing the BJP of trying to end reservation and also harbouring ill-will towards the Muslims.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she accused him of not fulfilling promises made during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

“Nothing has been done for the poor and this (central) government does everything for the rich and the industrialists,” she claimed.

