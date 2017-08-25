Polynesian island Tuvalu is the least visited island in the world

London,August25:The island of Tuvalu only attracted 2,000 tourists last year, despite its closest neighbour, the island of Kiribati, attracting more than double that at 5,000, according to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). In comparison, France was the top destination in 2016, welcoming 82.6 million tourists in 12 months.

Tuvalu is located in the south Pacific Ocean, roughly halfway between Hawaii and Australia, and just two hours north of Fiji. While its small landmass and remoteness are likely why the destination has fallen off the world’s radar, it’s actually a damn shame that not more people know about this hidden gem.

Dubbed a “Polynesian paradise” by the Telegraph U.K., Tuvalu is a picture-perfect island whose white-sand beaches are lined with palm trees and surrounded by marbled-blue waters.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely the most famous people to have visited Tuvalu in the past few years. In 2012, the royal couple travelled to the island as part of their Asian and Pacific tour.

While there, the couple wore flower crowns and handcrafted skirts as they immersed themselves in the island’s culture and partook in traditional song and dance.

SAMIR HUSSEIN VIA GETTY IMAGES The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dance with local ladies at a Vaiku Falekaupule Ceremony during the Royal couple’s tour of the Far East in 2012 in Funafuti, Tuvalu. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

If that’s not enough to convince you to add Tuvalu to your bucket list, then just note that the island may not be around forever. The vacation spot was listed by the UN as one of the islands most likely to disappear in the 21st century due to global warming. Since sea levels have been on the rise, that means Tuvalu could become fully submerged in the future.

The trip to Tuvalu costs $1000.