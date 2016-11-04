Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia scolds trolls for slut shaming her on post of her wearing bikinis

NewYork,Nov4:Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia is quite a social media sensation. Her Instagram currently boasts of well over 200,000 followers – quite a feat for a 18-year-old.

While Aalia gets a lot of appreciation for her bold photos on social media, she also get slut shamed by a section of her followers. In a recent interview to SpotboyE, Aalia talked about the reactions she receives. “Some are very nice comments. Some people come up to me to say that how much they like the way I am and the way I behave. And then there are people who comment and say hurtful things and I would be lying if I said that it doesn’t hurt from time to time,” she said.

Aalia said that the people who write things like, “Oh, what good is she? All she is doing is showing skin,” do not know that she has always been one to get good grades. The teenager says, “I even read someone saying: ‘Oh! She is not Bollywood ready, she is porn ready.’ I was like, ‘Oh! Just because I wear a bikini, which is what everyone does anyway, how is it that it makes me porn ready and not Bollywood ready? Do you not see Bollywood movies or people wearing bikinis on beaches? All these beautiful, and successful actresses wear bikinis and even short dresses. Why are they not porn ready? The comment just confused me.”

Not one to be bogged down by the hate, Aalia wrote a blog where she slammed people for sexualising her. “I am more than my breasts and it is unfair to let them define me. It is unfair to sexualise me and base my morals, my achievements and my goals and ambitions on my breasts,” she wrote.

Aalia shared an incident that exposed the double standards of her detractors. “So there was this girl who had commented on the fact that I posted a bikini photo. But when I went to her profile, she had put up her bikini photo as well. I was very confused. Why such double standards? Are you hating just for the sake of hating?”

