Poonch encounter continues for third day

Srinagar, Sep 13 : The security forces’ operation to neutralise holed up terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch continued for third consecutive day on Tuesday.

With the killing of one more terrorist on Monday, the number of terorists killed during the ongoing encounter since Sunday morning has risen to four.

Two security forces personnel were also injured in the gun battle.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area.

Apprehending the presence of some more militants in under construction building of Mini secretariat, military operation was resumed on Monday morning.

Heavy intermittent exchanges of fire has been reported throughout Monday night.