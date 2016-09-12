Poonch encounter: One more terrorist killed, Jitendra Singh expresses gratitude to people of J&K and praises efforts of security teams

New Delhi, September 12: Minister of State in Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and commended their cooperation in nabbing terrorists in the Poonch Sector where an encounter is presently underway.

Speaking to ANI, Singh also heaped praise on the security forces, saying they are doing a very commendable job in Poonch Sector, adding the operation would culminate successfully very soon.

“What is even more gratifying is the local population there has a very high morale and they are absolutely in a cooperative mode. They wish the forces to go ahead with the operation till it is successfully concluded. They also wish the government and New Delhi to go ahead and call the bluff of Pakistan,” he added.

One more terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Monday.

The total number of terrorists killed so far is four.

In the fierce firefight that ensued, one personnel of state police was killed while two army jawans, one police personnel and other civilian sustained injuries.

Firing resumed on Monday morning in Poonch where the encounter started yesterday.

The Poonch attack began when terrorists, holed up in an under-construction building close to an army camp, opened fire at police when the latter tried to cordon off the premises.

In another incident, four terrorists were killed at the Line of Control in Nowgam Sector of Handwara during an infiltration bid on Sunday.

Kashmir is witnessing unrest post the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.