Pope Francis likely to visit India next year

Kochi, Nov 24: Pope Francis is likely to visit India next year, a senior Catholic priest in Kochi was quoted as saying by PTI on Thursday.

Archbishop-designate Joseph Kalathiparambil, who returned from Vatican on Thursday, said an indication in this regard was conveyed to him when he visited the Pope at his residence.

“What I understood is that the Pope wishes to visit India next year. An indication in this regard was given to me when I visited him at his residence at Santa Marta in Vatican,” he said.

Kalathiparambil is set to take over as the Archbishop of Latin Archdiocese of Verapoly in Kerala on December 18.

Earlier, there were reports that Pope Francis would almost certainly visit India but no dates were specified.

Kalathiparambil said he requested the Pope to visit Kerala and Verapoly Archdiocese, and his response was positive