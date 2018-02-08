Popular baby product brand names baby with Down syndrome as ‘Spokesbaby of the Year’

Washington, February 08: A popular baby product brand, Gerber has named Lucas, a baby affected with Down syndrome as ‘Spokesbaby of the Year’. Gerber which was founded in the 1920’s has been organizing the contest, ‘Spokesbaby of the Year for last 90 years.

This year, the company, in a progressive move, chose one-year-old, Lucas Warren, hailing from Dalton, Georgia as their baby of the year.

The winner was selected from over 1,40,000 entries which were submitted online. According to reports, Lucas’ mother did not expect him to win the title.

Bill Partyka, CEO and President of Gerber said that it was Lucas’s smile and happy expression that captured his team’s heart and to bestow the honor on him.

Netizens have applauded the decision of the brand as the move will support children with special needs and will help the society accept them just as others.