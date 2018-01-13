Porn star was paid $130000 to keep mum about relationship with Trump

| By : Web Desk

Washington, January 13: A porn star was allegedly paid a whopping $130,000 to keep quiet about her relationship with Trump, weeks before the 2016 presidential election. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the money was paid to Stephanie Clifford, known by the stage name Stormy Daniels, by Trumps’ lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The lawyer allegedly paid the adult-film star to be reticent about her rendezvous with Trump at Lake Tahoe, California, in 2006. Trump, who was a Republican candidate then, had this affair a year after he married his third wife, Melania.

According to the report, the money was paid via a client-trust account at City National Bank in Los Angeles. Cohen said that the rumours of the affair have circulated time and again since 2011, and President Trump vehemently denied the allegations, every time the news came up.