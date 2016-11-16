Porn watching Karnataka Education minister Tanveer Sait only looked at these pics of First Lady Melania Trump during Tipu Sultan’s celebrations!

Bengaluru,Nov16:After Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Tanveer Sait, came under fire after a local media channel caught him allegedly watching “sexually explicit” content on his mobile phone during an official programme on Wednesday reported that the minister could be allegedly looking at photographs of Melania Trump, wife of US President-elect Donald Trump.

The report quoted police officials as saying that the minister was allegedly looking at pictures of Melania’s risque photo-shoot from her modelling days, which have been circulating on WhatsApp after Trump won the US elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Congress president G Parameshwar had reportedly sought an explanation from the minister. However, Sait maintained throughout that he was looking at the pictures of Tipu Sultan, which were forwarded to his phone.

He also lodged a complaint against the cameraperson and the news channel for allegedly carrying the “fake news”.

Even Tipu sultan is offended, will stir from the grave at the minister for this debacle.