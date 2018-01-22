Pornstar Olivia Lua died at the age of 23: Fifth porn star to die in last 3 months

London, Jan 21: Troubled adult star, Olivia Lua, aged 23, passed away recently. She began her career in the adult film industry in 2016. She appeared in sex films for Reality Kings, Mofos, Vixen.com, and other big names in the sex industry.

According to a statement, a mix of prescription drugs, recreational substances, and alcohol leads to the death of 23-year-old women in the industry.

She used to work with LA Direct Models, a known agency in the sex industry. Earlier in the past, she had worked under the names ‘Olivia Voltaire’ and ‘Olivia Lua’, interchangeably.

According to the Daily Star, LA Direct Models confirmed her demise. They issued a statement where they confirmed that she was facing personal issues last year. Those issues, while unknown, might have resulted in her spending some time in rehab, ultimately leading to her death.

However, the agency officials said that they hoped for her return in the films after her rehab stint.

The statement added, “We learned today that she had returned to a different facility in West Hollywood after a relapse, approximately a week ago, at which she was found deceased this morning”.

The agency shared some concerns of her family and friends. They said, “Family and close friends said they had a deep concern at the volume of prescription drugs prescribed to Olivia and the danger this posed to her. If this was mixed with recreational drugs or alcohol, it is believed this to be the cause of her passing”.

The pattern was highlighted by the unexpected demise of August Ames, a renowned name in the porn industry. Her brother was recorded to believe that social media bullies hounded her to her death.

The porn industry is facing a crisis after the death of a number of girls in the last two months. Five porn actresses died in the last couple of months which has raised some serious alarms.

The major noted names in these lists include Yuri Luv, Olivia Nova, and Shyla Stylez, who are also died within the last two months.

One was found face-down on a rented bed, naked from the waist down. Another had hanged herself in a park near the home she shared with her beloved husband. A third reportedly relapsed on prescription pills and died at rehab.

Agency owner, Derek Hay, offered his condolences. He said, “Much comment has recently been made on the number of adult stars having passed in the last year and with great sadness, we must inform that that the list has grown longer”.

The sudden spate of porn actress deaths has raised question marks over the safety net offered to the performers of the porn industry.

“The way society looks at and treats porn stars make us more depressed, it is hard to feel like we don’t belong or that we are second-class citizens,” says Ginger Banks, an adult performer who is calling for porn stars to understand their rights.

Speaking to HollywoodLife , she revealed the real reason why some women in porn struggle – and it’s all because of how they’re treated by viewers.

“The way society looks at and treats porn stars make us more depressed, it is hard to feel like we don’t belong or that we are second-class citizens,” she told the site.