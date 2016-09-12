Porsche adds Panamera four-door sedan hybrid to its models

The first-gen Panamera was far from the best-looking luxury sedan in the world. Even Porsche knew that its first shot at carving a four-door sedan for the masses was aesthetically flawed but mechanically brilliant. Come 2016, the German car firm introduced the second-gen Panamera model which, frankly, is way ahead of its predecessor in terms of design.

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will replace the outgoing S E-Hybrid variant. While the S E-Hybrid variant had its fair share of shortcomings, it showed the world that Porsche, just like other car manufacturers, is gearing up to inject its range of cars with EV (electric vehicle) technology.

Gallery

Under the hood, the new offering will feature a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, churning out 334.5PS of power and 332Nm of torque. If that isn’t enough, the EV technology is capable of delivering an additional 137.8PS of power and 295Nm of torque. With the Sport Chrono Package fitted, the hybrid powertrain races the car from zero to 100kmph in 4.6 seconds. With the top speed clocking at 278kmph, the 4 E-Hybrid variant of the Panamera will be the second-fastest hybrid car in Porsche’s stable. The ‘4’ represents Porsche’s four-wheel–drive system which will transfer power on to the wheels from the hybrid powerplant. The fastest hybrid Porsche is the 918 Spyder which accelerates from zero to 100kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 345kmph.

Gallery

Inside, the Panamera’s twin screen displays electrical energy being used and being recovered from regenerative braking technology, remaining electric range, etc. In addition to the Sport and Sport Plus modes for top performance, there are various hybrid-specific modes for the 4 E-Hybrid. E-Power is the all-electric mode, while Hybrid Auto lets the car sort out how to best balance efficiency and performance.

Gallery

The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is on sale in Germany and is expected to make its way to India with the introduction of the second-gen Panamera model range. In India, the VW owned German automaker will launch three variants of the second-gen Panamera – the 4S, the Turbo and the 4 E-Hybrid. Although Porsche hasn’t released any price tags for India, our guess is, with a hybrid powertrain, the 4 E-Hybrid will be dearer than its combustion-power–only siblings