He is a Portugal fan and the crime committed by him is offered a necklace with cross to statue of a Hindu deity

Panaji, July 12: A fan of Portugal football team, which won the Euro 2016 final, was arrested after he allegedly offered a necklace with cross to statue of a Hindu deity in South Goa.

A few hours after the Portugal team won the Euro 2016 final, the man, identified as Lucas Carvalho, yesterday offered the neckless with cross to the deity at a temple in Sanguem village, about 80 kms from here, police said today.

“Some of the devotees complained about necklace with cross being offered to the deity,” police Inspector Uttam Raut Dessai said.

“Local youth Lucas Carvalho was arrested yesterday on suspicion. He has confessed to the act and told us that he did it to celebrate Portugal’s victory in Euro 2016 final,” he said.

Goa, a former Portugal colony, was liberated in 1961.

Dessai said that the man’s act did not incite any communal discord as he was immediately arrested.

“We are questioning him further. We are also examining if he had any intention to incite communal sentiments through his act,” the police officer added.