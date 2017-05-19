Portuguese era footbridge between Goa’s Curchorem to Sanvordem collapses killing two people

PANAJI,May19: Two people have died and several others missing after a Portuguese era footbridge that connected south Goa’s Curchorem to Sanvordem collapsed on Thursday evening. The Navy has been called in for rescue operations and Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is also tracking the situation.

Around 50 people were standing on the bridge and watching a man, who jumped into the river allegedly to commit suicide, being rescued when the bridge suddenly collapsed. According to the police, around 20 people swam to safety, while another 14 were rescued and taken to hospitals nearby. The others are still missing. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the search and rescue operations have been intensified.

“Some people are feared to have been trapped under the collapsed portion of the bridge,” a police officer said.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that a “massive search and rescue operation is being carried out. We still don’t have exact number of people (missing) who could be in the water.”

PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar, who has been at the site, said that “the bridge had been closed, but people who wanted to see a man being rescued, removed the barricades and stood on the bridge.”

The navy, which is carrying out the search and rescue operation tweeted later saying, “9 navy divers with Geminis boats and associated equipment have rushed to Curchorem, south Goa bridge collapse site for search and rescue operations.”