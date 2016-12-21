Portuguese PM Antonio Costa to visit India in January 2017

Lisbon,Dec21:Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who traces his roots to Goa, will come on a week-long visit to India next month and will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as the chief guest, it was announced on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa will be visiting India on a state visit from January 6 to 12, 2017, on an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“The two leaders will hold official talks on January 7 in New Delhi. During the visit PM Costa is also expected to call on the President and the Vice President.”

Costa, born in 1961 in Lisbon, is the son of writer Orlando da Costa, who was of Goan, Portuguese, and French descent. His mother was Maria Antonia Palla, a Portuguese journalist.

Costa took charge as Prime Minister in November last year creating media headlines in India.

“Several MoUs (memorandums of understanding) are expected to be signed during the visit that would set the agenda for India-Portugal relations going forward,” the ministry statement said, adding that Costa is likely to be accompanied by several Ministers.

“Prime Minister Costa will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, the foremost conclave of the Indian diaspora, as the chief guest in Bengaluru on January 8-9, 2017, and would also participate in few business events.”

Costa, according to the statement, will also attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on 10 January 2017 at Gandhinagar.

“In the last leg of his visit to India, PM Costa will be in Goa on January 11-12, 2017,” the statement said.

“In Goa, he would be meeting the Governor and Chief Minister. PM Costa who traces his roots to Goa, will also spend some time at his ancestral place.”