POSCO court has framed charges against Uttar Pradesh former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and six other in gang rape case

July 19, 2017 | By :
POSCO court has framed charges against Uttar Pradesh former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and six other in gang rape case

Lucknow, Jul 19 : A special POSCO court has framed charges against Uttar Pradesh former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati and six other co-accused in a gang rape case here.
Yesterday the court fixed August 1, 2017, for recording of the evidence of the prosecution.
All the accused are in jail and were produced for hearing under tight security.
The court charged Gayatri and co-accused Vikas, Ashish,Ashok Amrendra, Chandrapal and Rupeshwar under sections 376 (D), 354A(1) , 509, 504 and 506 of IPC.
Gayatri, Vikas, Ashish and Ashok have also been charged with section 5(G) read with section 6 of the POSCO Act.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Dacoits shoot three people, abduct two minor girls in Lucknow
Hindu Yuva Vahini thrash men in UP alleging ‘love jihad’
Manager of madrasa in UP arrested for molesting girls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi’s UP is still in the 18th century: Officers and bureaucrats are to act as slaves before MPs and MLAs
Four killed in truck tractor trolley collision in UP’s Budhanpur
Top