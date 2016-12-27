Post Agni-V test, China vouches for preserving strategic balance, stability in South Asia

Beijing, Dec. 27: In the wake of India’s test firing of the Agni-V ballistic missile, China has said that Beijing and New Delhi have reached an important consensus that both countries are not competitors but partners in cooperation as developing emerging economies.

“The UN Security Council has explicit regulations on whether India can develop ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

She said China always maintains that preserving strategic balance and stability in South Asia is conducive to peace and prosperity of regional countries and beyond.

Hua said India can only reveal its intentions.

The spokesperson said China is willing to work alongside regional countries, including India, to maintain long-lasting peace, stability and prosperity of the region.

“We also hope that relevant media can report in an objective and sensible manner and do more things to contribute to the mutual trust between China and India and regional peace and stability,” she said.

