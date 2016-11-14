Post Demonetisation : Modi has insulted common people, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Nov 14 : Criticizing the demonetisation drive, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of insulting the poor by saying they are “sleeping peacefully”.

Terming demonetisation as a “killer for (the) common people”, she said that a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had been lost since this was announced a week ago.

“The PM said in his speech that the poor are sleeping peacefully. This is an insult to commoners and in bad taste,” she tweeted.

Modi also said that it were those with ill-gotten money who were running from pillar to post and buying sleeping pills.

Banerjee called for an end to the demonetisation of 500 and 1,000 rupee notes.

“My humble suggestion is not to make the people suffer,” she said. “This is killer for the common people. The economy has already lost a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore in only six days.”

She said economists had predicted that monetisation could lead to an onset of economic recession.

“While common people have been victimised and crushed under weight of demonetisation, many economists now predicting an onset of recession,” she added.

