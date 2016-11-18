Post Demonetisation: Mumbai Congress to hold ‘Note Pe Charcha’

Mumbai, Nov 18 : Sensing the sentiments of the citizens post demonetisation, the Mumbai Congress will hold ‘Note Pe Charcha’ sessions with the public from November 22, a party leader said on Friday.

“The people of the country have been put to great hardships due to the sudden demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 notes. We shall organise mass discussions on its fallout at railway stations, grounds, near bank queues or other public spaces,” Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam said.

The Congress will explain the impact of the government decision to the public and elicit peoples’ opinions, especially since six persons have died while in queues to withdraw money in Maharashtra.

This would be followed up by processions, sit-in demonstrations and other forms of protests all over Mumbai, which has taken a severe knock post-demonetisation.

Nirupam said trade and commercial activities were on the verge of collapse as people have no money to buy food and other basic necessities.

Hotels, restaurants, shops and malls, cinemas and all other sectors of the economy had reported a drop of 70-80 per cent drop in business.

Meanwhile, the Congress has made arrangements to provide drinking water, tea, coffee and biscuits to the people who queue up outside banks and ATMs.

