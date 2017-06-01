Post fire ,Chennai Corporation have decided to demolish the Chennai Silks showroom building

CHENNAI,June1: Fire service personnal on Thursday were still battling to douse the flames that has engulfed a multi-storied textile showroom – Chennai Silks – here, police said.

The top four floors caved in on Thursday morning owing to sustained intense heat while thick dark smoke continued to bellow out of the building.

Declaring the area unsafe, the police have cordoned off the busy T.Nagar locality which in turn has affected the business of other organisations for a second day.

Over 150 fire service personnel have been deployed to douse the fire.

Narrow roads and the absence of easy approach hindered the fire service personnel’s efforts to put out the flames early.

The fire broke out early Wednesday early morning.

The cause of the fire is said to be an electric short circuit.

Officials said the showroom had stocked plastic items and clothes. The building had false ceilings which are easily flammable.

The stock-in-trade in the textile showroom is estimated to be worth several crore.

the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Chennai Corporation have decided to demolish the Chennai Silks showroom building.

The demolition work would begin after 4 pm, CMDA and Chennai Corporation officials confirmed to Express. The police are also already evicting residents in and around the building as a precautionary measure.

CMDA officials and personnel State Disaster Management Authority will take part in the demolition. “The building is really unstable, it is better to demolish it,” a corporation official added.

The sources also said owner of the building should bear the cost of the demolition. Meanwhile, the media and the public have been requested to stay away from the site.