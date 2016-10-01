Post Surgical Strike : Army Chief Dalbir Singh visits Northern, Southern Commands

Udhampur/Chandigarh, Oct 1 : Army Chief Dalbir Singh today visited the Northern and Western Commands to review India’s operational preparedness along the border with Pakistan in the wake of heightened tension between the two countries following the surgical strike at terror camps across the LoC.

The Army Chief was briefed by top commanders in both the crucial commands about the prevailing situation and their overall prepardness and contingency plans.

At the Udhampur headquarters of the Northern Command, which planned and executed the surgical strike, General Singh interacted with the special forces personnel who successfully carried out the operation.

He was briefed by Lt Gen DS Hooda, GOC-in-C Northern Command on the overall security situation in the Command theatre.

“The Army Chief interacted with the Corps Commanders and took a first hand assessment of the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness,” a top army official in the Northern Command said.

He said General Singh also interacted with the troops who participated in the surgical strike operation and conveyed his appreciation for the successful operation.

Singh personally complimented officers and men who “successfully” targeted seven terror launch pads located in Leepa, Tattapani, Kel and Bhimbar.

“The Army Chief was briefed on the operational matters by GOC-in-C, Western Command, Lt Gen Surinder Singh,” a defence spokesman said in Chandigarh.

“The Army Chief interacted with senior formation commanders and exhorted them to continue to maintain the highest vigil and alertness on the western borders,” he said.

Sources had said the decision on the surgical strike was taken soon after the attack on the Uri army base on September 18. They said India was ready with contingency plans considering the possibilities that Pakistan may retaliate in the wake of the surgical strike.

It has been estimated that the number of casualties was at least 40 on Pakistani side but there was no official confirmation.

The Army has also trashed reports in Pakistan about Indian casualties during the operation, saying one member of the special forces received minor injury while returning but it was not due to any enemy or terrorist action.