Post Surgical strike: Pak threatens Indian media, “will teach what real surgical strikes are”, says Hafiz Saeed to Zee News

Hafiz Saeed was hailing Pakistani forces. The JuD chief said that our forces will teach India a lesson it deserves very soon.

It was an incident of open threat to the Zee News channel. Hafiz Saeed said, ”Inshaallah, we will tell Zee News what surgical strikes are.”

Pakistani forces will teach India what are surgical strikes, the terrorist added.

Baffled with the detailed Zee News coverage of the Indian army’s surgical strikes across the Line of Control, the terror mastermind of the 26/11 attack said, “Every Indian will be taught what real surgical strikes are.”

New Delhi, September 30: The Jamaat-ud-Dawaah chief Hafiz Saeed threatened Zee News – India’s biggest media house – over its fearless coverage of Indian para commandos’ surgical strikes across the Line of Control. During the attack, they have destroyed at least seven terror launch pads and killed several terrorists in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Taking a dig at Zee News anchors, Hafiz Saeed said, ”Zee News anchors were presenting false pictures to the world from their studios. They will soon come to know what the real truth is.”

Saeed said this while addressing a gathering of his supporters in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir two days after Indian special forces commandos completely destroyed at least seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, reports zeenews.com.

He even questioned India’s claimed of killing several terrorists during the daring midnight operation conducted by its special forces.

Several leading politicians and defence experts have strongly condemned Hafiz Saeed’s open warning while assuring that Indian forces are fully capable and ready to silence such terror elements.

The incident also once again exposed the fact that banned terror masterminds like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar continue to roam around freely in Pakistan and areas under its control, apparently due to the patronage of its notorious spy agency ISI and its forces.

Even though Pakistan has staunchly denied that Indian special forces carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, intelligence inputs suggested that Pakistani forces are hurriedly burying bodies of slain terrorists to erase evidence.

Zee Media today reported that the slain terrorists – their number (as per different estimates) varies from a minimum of 30 to as high as 70 – are being buried in areas near to the scene of the operation.

Most of the terrorists are believed to have belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The unceremonious burying appears to be aimed at bolstering Pakistan’s lie that the surgical strike was a bluff by India and all that happened was just another incident of cross-border firing.

Also, the action means that their families will never get to know of their fate.

Intel inputs added that Pakistan has asked Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar to keep a low profile for now and resist the temptation to make statements – that are usually anti-India in nature.

Also, Maulana’s possible public avowal of seeking revenge of the Indian operation would amount to an affirmation of India’s stand that a raid was actually carried out. Something that Pakistan has been strategically denying.

In a separate development, Pakistan officially handed over bodies of two regular soldiers that it has accepted to have been killed in the operation in PoK.

This is when, Indian Army believes that quite a number of Pakistani soldiers, who were stationed near the terror launch pads, were neutralised by the 9 Para Commandos of the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif chaired a cabinet meeting in Islamabad to assess the current situation.

Later Radio Pakistan quoted Sharif telling the cabinet that Islamabad wants peace in the region but “we will not allow anyone to cast an evil eye on Pakistan”.

Sharif said Pakistan wanted peace to pursue its development agenda “but every Pakistani is ready to defend the motherland”.