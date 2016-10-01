Post Surgical Strike : PEMRA has taken up the decision of banning all Indian channels in Pakistan

Islamabad, Oct 01: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has taken the decision of banning all Indian channels nationwide.

It said that strict action would be taken as per law after October 15 if TV channels and distribution networks failed to follow directions.

The instruction comes even as the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution to ban Pakistani actors from the industry in the wake of the Uri attack.

Following the Uri attack and the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the call to ban Pakistani actors in India grew louder.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had demanded that Pakistani artistes should leave India within 48 hours of face the consequences.