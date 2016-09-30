Post Surgical Strike: Russia backs India, says they stand for decisive struggle against terrorism

Russia, September 30: Russia issues a statement on the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, on the wake of the Surgical Strikes.

“Concerned with aggravation of situation along the line of control. Calling on parties not to allow any escalation of tension.

And Russia have issued strong message to Pakistan about controlling terrorism emerging and spreading from Pakistan.

“We stand for decisive struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations.

“Expect that Pakistan should take effective steps in order to stop activities of terrorist groups in the territory of the country.”