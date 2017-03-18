Posters urging youths to join ISIS found in Bihar

Patna, March 18: Posters, that inviting the youths to join the Islamic State terror outfit have come up in many places of Bihar.

The message written in the posters are completely misspelled English language and it urges the youths of the state to join the Islamic State (ISIS). The Poster further says that the Islamic State (ISIS) has come to Bihar soon.

The poster clarifies that the terror outfit ISIS needs new recruits to set up its operations in Bihar.

The posters were found this morning, stuck to an electric post in the Nauhatta police station limits in Saharsa District of Bihar.

The police department started to probing the incident to find out who is behind this.

“We are looking into it. We are also not ruling out the possibility of mischief” police officials said.

Bihar has been home to the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. There have been several instances in the past to show that terror modules have operated in this state.

Yasin Bhatkal of the Indian Mujahudeen had camped in Bihar for several months and launched attacks in different parts of the country.

The terrorist group, Indian Mujahideen is formed in 2010 by Abdul Subhan Qureshi. They was declared a terrorist organisation on 4 June 2010 and banned by the Government of India.