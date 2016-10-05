Posting derogatory material on the social media about Jayalalithaa and Tamilians: 3 youths arrested

Shimoga, October 5: The Karnataka police had arrested 3 young men for allegedly posting derogatory material on the social media about Jayalalitha and the whole Tamil community over the issue of sharing Cauvery water.

The song had portrayed the river Cauvery as the sole property of Karnataaka, and showed Tamilians and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalailthaa in awkward manner.

With the Cauvery dispute refusing to die down over the last few weeks, many users have landed in trouble for posting derogatory material on social media.

The latest incident is a video that reportedly shows Tamilians and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in bad taste.

Three youths were arrested by the police from Karnataka’s Shivamoga district for allegedly making and circulating a video that insults Jayalalithaa.

Ashwath, 26-year-old Mukesh Lakmani and 25-year-old Rakesh Gowda were arrested for making a song portraying the river Cauvery as the sole property of Kannadigas.

It is reported that the trio – two engineers and one marketing executive – penned the lyrics for the song, directed and acted in the video.

Deccan Herald reports that the video was derogatory in nature and promoted hatred between communities.

The trio had created the video using Sony Vegas, a video editing software and uploaded on September 14, and was later downloaded and circulated on WhatsApp.

The police have booked the three youths under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504, (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Earlier, a Bengaluru student with roots in Tamil Nadu was beaten up by Kannada activists for posting derogatory comments about Kannada actors on Facebook.