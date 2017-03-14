Postponement notice issued over govt. formation in Goa, Manipur

New Delhi, Mar. 14: The Congress on Tuesday issued a postponement notice in the Lok Sabha over the establishment of government in Goa and Manipur.

While, even as the Supreme Court is set to hear the Congress’ appeal questioning the approval of Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister today, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh-led committee will meet Governor Mridula Sinha, a day after she issued a letter to formally elect Parrikar as the CM. The swearing-in function was decided to be held in Panaji at 5 p.m. today.

Earlier, in an exciting development, the Congress had moved the apex court against Governor Sinha’s decision, notwithstanding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rising as the second biggest party.

The appeal filed by Goa Congress Legislative Party (CLP) head Chandrakant Kavlekar had tried stay on the swearing-in of Parrikar as the chief minister.

The Congress challenged that the Governor should have invited them to form the government, as they are the single largest party with 17 seats.

The petition for urgent hearing was mentioned before Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar.

President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accepted Parrikar’s resignation as Union Defence Minister, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley was consigned with the additional charge of the Defence Ministry.

The Congress had risen as the single largest party with 17 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly. But, instead of it, the BJP staked claim to form the government in the state inviting the ire of the grand old party and allegations of ‘stealing elections’.