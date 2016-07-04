Power generation growth doubles to 9.5% In 2016

New Delhi July 4: Power generation growth has been 9.5 per cent this year so far, which is almost double of 5.65 per cent achieved between 2004 and 2014.

The power generation growth was recorded at 5.65 per cent between 2004 to 2014, 5.02 per cent in 2012-14, 7.03 per cent in 2014-16 and 9.5 per cent in 2016-till date, Power Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Monday.

Mr Goyal also said there was 87 per cent reduction in energy shortage in just two years to 14 million units (mu), from 110 million units earlier.

According to Vidyut Pravah application to monitor power demand on the basis of data provided by states, the electricity deficit came down to 14 mu in July this year from 110 mu in the same month in 2014 and 62 mu in 2015.

Mr Goyal also tweeted that power was available at rates below Rs 2 per unit yesterday at exchanges across the country with no network congestion. “This reflects country moving towards One nation, One grid, One price,” he said.

The document indicated that the power is available across the country at Rs 2.31 per unit in most states.

As of this morning, the surplus power of 3,961 mw was available for states to meet their demand.