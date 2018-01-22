‘Power’ Politics? Pawan Kalyan launches ‘praja yatra’ in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 22: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is also known as ‘Power Star’ on Tollywood film industry, on Monday launched his ‘Praja yatra’ after worshipping at a temple at Kondagattu in Telangana’s Jagtiyal district.

The Jana Sena party chief, who along with a large number of supporters and fans reached the town from Hyderabad, later left for Karimnagar to address party workers. On his four days yatra, Pawan will tour Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts in the Telangana.

On his first political campaign after announcing last year that Jana Sena will contest elections in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he is expected to announce his ‘yatra’ schedule and the next course of action.

Before starting his ‘Yatra for the people’, Pawan offered prayers at Anjaneyaswamy temple and also donated Rs 11 lakh to the temple.

Earlier, the actor left Hyderabad after his Anna Lezhneva performed some religious rituals. The motorcade of 50 vehicles reached Kondagattu in the afternoon.

Before the start of ‘yatra’, Pawan formally launched social media handle of Veera Mahila, the women’s wing of the party. He said it would focus on women security and empowerment.

Kalyan, who had campaigned for the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 election but distanced himself from both the parties last year, has already announced that the Jana Sena will contest the coming election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the TDP-BJP and the TRS are in power respectively.

Assembly elections in both the states are scheduled along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Pawan, who himself plans to contest from Andhra Pradesh, chose Kodangattu to launch his political campaign as it was here that he had a narrow escape during campaigning in the 2009 elections.

Pawan was then campaigning for Praja Rajyam, the party floated by his elder brother and superstar Chiranjeevi. After the defeat in the elections, Chiranjeevi merged his party with the Congress.

This first political tour of Pawan Kalyan is much anticipated because he is likely to announce the future course of action for his party. The Tollywood actor and his party are seen as from Andhra Pradesh but Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following in Telangana, and political analysts want to see whether he can queer the political pitch in Telangana.