Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo troubleshoot 2018 bitter start; Nitin Patel gets his pet portfolio

| By : Nikhilesh Pathak

Ahmedabad, Dec 31: An otherwise bitter start of a New Year 2018 for Gujarat BJP, was averted by the intervention of BJP central leadership, by handing over the Finance portfolio to the miffed Gujarat leader Nitin Patel on New Year’s eve.

But at the same time, the all powerful Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo bowed to the pressure tactics exerted by a senior member from their own party, that too in Gujarat, is something that will have serious political ramifications in the run-up to the 2019 general election for BJP.

The decision comes a day after the Mehsana MLA openly expressed his displeasure after being stripped off three important portfolios – Petroleum, Finance and Urban Development – and threatened to quit even from BJP membership, if he is not allocated the posts he was handling in previous government.

Patel was given ‘low profile’ Roads and Building along with Health, Education and State Capital projects among others.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani kept Urban Development and Petroleum with him, while allotted Finance to Saurabh Patel. The Botad MLA, Saurabh Patel was also given Energy.

Upset with the allocation, apparently Patel dialed Delhi to register his complaint against chief minister Vijay Rupani of being sidelined in the cabinet.

” આ વાત સત્તાની નથી સ્વાભીમાનની છે (This is not about some departments, this is about self- respect),” Nitin Patel had said while expressing his displeasure.

Moreover, he had refused to take charge and even threatened to quit.

Learning about the grave situation after elbowing-out Congress in the close contest, with 99 seats in 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, BJP high command swung into action to address Nitin Patel issue.

According to Patel, he got a call from party president Amit Shah early on Sunday morning assuring him of amicable solution. By afternoon the senior most minister of Gujarat was given back his pet – Finance department. “I am happy and work towards the progress of Gujarat. I am thankful to honourable prime minister (Narendra Modi) and party president (Shah) for giving me such a big responsibility,” said Nitin Patel, while addressing the gathered media after reaching home town – Mehsana on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Gujarat chief minister Rupani, who had maintained silence on the issue, finally spoke after reaching his hometown Rajkot on Sunday. His first visit after BJP returned to power in the state.

“Everything has been sorted out. I officially declare that Nitinbhai will be in-charge of Finance Department. We all shall work together for the progress and development of Gujarat,” said Rupani. When asked about Saurabh Patel, the CM said, “We shall take a call on Saurabh Patel very soon and have also alerted the Rajbhavan about the changes.”

If the insiders are to be believed, the BJP who narrowly escaped Congress onslaught, had no option but accept Nitin Patel’s demand. “You can’t compare Nitinbhai and Saurabh Patel. Both are Patels but stature of Nitinbhai is much bigger and more acceptable than any Patel minister. He is senior most minister in the cabinet with vast experience. BJP can’t afford to disappoint him, especially when Congress looks rejuvenated and upped the ante,” said a source.

Interestingly, Hardik Patel, the Patidar Samaj reservation movement leader and staunch supporter of Congress, had welcomed Nitin Patel to join Congress, if he wish, along with 10 MLAs after quitting BJP.

However, BJP state spokesperson Jagdish Bhavsar squashed it as rumours. “Nitinbhai is senior leader of the BJP. He has already made it clear that he is going to stick with the party and work for party. I can just say, Nitinbhai taking charge of allotted ministry is good for the people of Gujarat and BJP. The matter has been sorted out,” said Bhavsar to India Live Today.

Ironically, Patidar quota and Hardik Patel supporter, Sardar Patel Group (SPG) leader Lalji Patel came down heavily on BJP. Lalji Patel termed it injustice to Nitin Patel, who has worked hard for the party and the state. “BJP should be prepared to face the public wrath in the next two days,” Lalji Patel reportedly said while announcing bandh on January 1.,”