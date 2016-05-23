Prachi Desai to watch ‘Azhar’ with Azharuddin’s first wife

Mumbai, May 23: Actress Prachi Desai, who is receiving positive reviews for her portrayal of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s first wife Naureen in the biographical sports drama film “Azhar”, is set to watch the film with her and she is “eager” to know about Naureen’s verdict.

Prachi will travel to Hyderabad to watch the Tony D’Souza directorial with Naureen, who hasn’t seen the film yet.

“It’s been humbling receiving such an overwhelming response from the critics and audience alike for my performance. But I’m eager to know the final verdict from the lady herself. That would mean the world to me and add a glowing sparkle to this impactful journey,” Prachi said in a statement.

It will not be the first time that Prachi and Naureen will be meeting each other. The duo earlier met during the shooting of the film.

“Azhar”, which released on May 13, features actor Emraan Hashmi in the title role. Actress Nargis Fakhri plays the role of Sangeeta Bijlani, the second wife of Azharuddin.