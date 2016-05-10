‘Praise Allah’ banners to appear on British buses for Ramadan

London, May 10: Londons iconic red buses and public transport in other British cities will carry banner adverts featuring the Arabic phrase Subhan Allah (Glory be to God) in a bid to encourage British Muslims to support Syrian war victims.

The posters will appear on hundreds of buses during Ramadan, which begins at sunrise on June 6 and lasts until July 7, the Daily Mail reported.

The start of the campaign will begin a month after London elected the first Muslim mayor of a major Western city, Labours Sadiq Khan – who, coincidentally, is the son of a bus driver.

Islamic Relief, a Muslim charity, is funding the campaign, which will be rolled out in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bradford.

Organizers hope it will present Islam in a positive way and encourage British Muslims to donate to humanitarian efforts for victims of the ongoing war in Syria.

In a sense this could be called a climate change campaign because we want to change the negative climate around international aid and around the Muslim community in this country,” director Islamic Relief, Imran Madden said.

International aid has helped halve the number of people living in extreme poverty in the past 15 years, and British Muslims are an incredibly generous community who give over £100 million to international aid charities in Ramadan.