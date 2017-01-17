Prakash Javadekar cites Virat Kohli as example of talent, dedication, determination

New Delhi, Jan 17: Hailing Virat Kohli for his talent, determination and dedication, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday asked children to follow in the footsteps of the Indian skipper to be successful.

Addressing the National Cultural Integration Meet of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) here, the minister also asserted the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to providing quality education to all.

“We used to talk about (cricket legends) Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, but the generations to come will talk about Virat Kohli. He has been getting accolades from all around because of his performance,” he said.

“Kohli’s success has all been because of his talent, determination and dedication. These three are the key to success,” he said.

Hailing the contribution of the JNVs in spreading education to rural areas, Javadekar said the Centre has sanctioned over 60 more such schools.

“There are 594 JNVs in the country with 2.35 lakh students. The government has this year sanctioned 62 more JNVs. The government is committed towards providing quality education to all, this is one step towards that. We will continue to develop the educational infrastructure,” he said.

“The best thing about the JNVs is that 78 per cent of its students are from rural areas. While the number of girl students stands at 39 per cent, I think, that needs to be increased substantially,” the minister added.

