A Pranab Mukherjee Foundation in the works

March 31, 2017 | By :
Pranab Mukharjee
President Pranab Mukherjee's friends are keen to launch a foundation in his name from August 2017, which is after when he demits office.

New Delhi, March 31: President Pranab Mukherjee’s friends are keen to launch a foundation in his name from August 2017, which is after when he demits office.

This foundation is likely to propagate and educate future generations about the ideals for which the president has stood for and will also have fellowships and encourage research papers on foreign policy, defence, and energy policy — areas on which Pranab Mukherjee has devoted his life.

There will be a faculty and many industrialists and business houses have already begun to contribute from their Corporate Social Responsibility Funds. The president’s secretary Omita Paul will be Chief Executive Officer to drive this foundation.

Tags: , ,
Related News
President Kovind approves disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs
Narendra Modi writes letter to ‘Pranab Da’, says ‘Will always cherish working with him’
President Donald Trump not to break streak in solo news conference
President Pranab Mukherjee to address nation today on eve of demitting office
 Venezuela’s opposition called for a national shutdown against President Nicolas Maduro
Brazil’s law finds and charged President Michel Temer with taking multimillion-dollar bribe
Top