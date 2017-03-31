A Pranab Mukherjee Foundation in the works

New Delhi, March 31: President Pranab Mukherjee’s friends are keen to launch a foundation in his name from August 2017, which is after when he demits office.

This foundation is likely to propagate and educate future generations about the ideals for which the president has stood for and will also have fellowships and encourage research papers on foreign policy, defence, and energy policy — areas on which Pranab Mukherjee has devoted his life.

There will be a faculty and many industrialists and business houses have already begun to contribute from their Corporate Social Responsibility Funds. The president’s secretary Omita Paul will be Chief Executive Officer to drive this foundation.