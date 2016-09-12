Pranati Rai Prakash wins ‘India’s next Top Model Season 2

NewDelhi,Sept12:Pranati Rai Prakash from Patna won the reality show “India’s Next Top Model Season 2”.

The modelling reality show, an adaptation of “America’s Next Top Model”, was judged by model-actress Lisa Haydon and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

The contestants at the show were mentored by VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar and image consultant and grooming expert Neeraj Gaba.

The show commenced with 13 new faces vying for the title and was down to three of them emerging as frontrunners.

Along with the title, Pranati will also get to model for certain brands with a modelling contract for a year and an opportunity to feature in a reputed lifestyle magazine.

“Life is a fantasy that I’ve been creating constantly. I am overwhelmed by the support and love that I’ve received from all over and I am extremely thankful to ‘India’s Next Top Model Season 2’ for being such a wonderful platform that helped me explore my talents every minute,” Pranati said.

“The show has helped me not only to represent myself but also got my state, Bihar, noticed in the modelling arena and I hope to carry the title of ‘India’s Next Top Model’ to the best of my potential,” she added.