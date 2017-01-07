UP prankster apologizes for playing prank of molesting women and posting their videos on YouTube

Lucknow, Jan 7:When multiple sexual assault cases have been reported in Bengaluru, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, a man posted a “prank video” on YouTube, in which he basically molests women and then runs away.

The pathetic condition of women’s security and safety in India is truly revealed only when you realise there are people like Sumit Verma, who actually take pride in molestating women, even brazenly posting them on social media to get attention, as if sexual harassment is something one should be proud of.The man, Sumit Verma, has a YouTube channel called The Crazy Sumit, in which he posts videos showing him walking up to women in public places, kissing them, then running away.

The Crazy Sumit, by the way, has 1,54,306 subscribers.

The horrendous and shameless video has been removed for violating YouTube’s policy on harassment and bullying. But this is not the only video which Verma posted.

According to ABPLive, some of his other videos include ‘seducing girl prank on dad’, ‘peeing on people prank’, ‘peeing on people prank’, seducing girl in washroom prank’ and ‘sex with girlfriend prank on mom’.

The Delhi police have taken cognizance of the video and are likely to file a case under the IT Act and IPC, reported News Nation. “Delhi Police is aware of such a vulgar video doing rounds on social media. Cyber cell is looking into the technical aspects of the case. Criminal aspect of the case is being looked into. We are in touch with social media and internet service provider. If the victim wants to file a separate case, she would be allowed to. This is a criminal offence, it is a ‘perversion’ and we know the desire to get more hits is linked to profit,” the report quoted joint commissioner of police, Depender Pathak, as saying.

Obviously fearing backlash and possible arrest, Verma then posted a “sorry video” (his words) on YouTube, apologising for his shameless crimes.

But then you know even the apology is a sham, when after saying sorry several times, Verma says, “Ye just entertainment purpose ke liye tha (This was just for the purpose of entertainment).”

The second-most pathetic line of the fake “apology” video is when Verma says, “And I respect womens (sic).”

A word of advice, Sumit Verma: If you are truly sorry, surrender yourself to the police and face the consequences of your actions.