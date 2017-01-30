Prashant Bhushan Claiming that Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Singh Mann Came Drunk To His Own Election Meeting 

New Delhi, Jan 30: On the evening of 28 January, Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab had organised a gathering at Gol Diggi in Bhatinda. The star speaker at the rally was none other than popular comedian and AAP MP from Sangrur constituency, Bhagwant Mann.

According to reports, Mann who has courted many a controversy of late, turned up for the rally a good two-and-a-half hours behind time. Of course, politicians being fashionably late is not new in India. But that was not all.

Apparently, when he did get on to the dais to speak, he spent the first 5 minutes expressing warm, fuzzy love by blowing kisses at the audience. Unable to deal with his own display of affection, his legs gave away (think Bambi learning to walk) and he collapsed on the stage. But that didn’t deter him from showing his love for the people of Punjab. He scrambled up and blew some more kisses at the baffled, befuddled people gathered to hear him speak.

Even while he was delivering his speech, he was all wobbly and held himself up with much difficulty. Every now and then he would swing a 180 degrees with his back towards the audience.

His explanation was that he had met with an accident, while most people seem to be of the opinion that the AAP MP might have taken some help from the Patiala peg to muster courage before getting up on stage.

In fact, eminent lawyer, Prashant Bhushan mocked Mann in a tweet saying “AAP’s star performer Mann comes drunk to his own election meetings! AAP increased liquor Vends in Delhi& they promise Nasha Mukt Punjab!”