Prashant Bhushan to file petition in Supreme court seeking cancellation of Mohammad Shahabuddin’s bail

New Delhi, September 16: Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan is likely on Friday to file a petition in the Supreme Court for the cancellation of bail granted to gangster-turned politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who walked out of the Bhagalpur jail on Saturday after a decade.

Shahabuddin, who had been in jail for more than 10 years in connection with multiple cases, was granted bail by thePatna High Court on September 7 in connection with the murder of a man who witnessed the killing of two brothers in Siwan.

Shahabuddin’s release from jail evoked widespread criticism of the JD(U)-RJD government in the state, with opposition accusing it of paving the way of his release by not opposing the bail strongly in the court.

After being released from Bhagalpur prison on Saturday morning, he was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters who accompanied him in hundreds of SUVs and bikes to his village Pratappur in Siwan.