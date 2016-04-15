Prashant Bhushan terms odd-even a ‘gimmick’

New Delhi, April 15: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Friday termed the Delhi government’s odd-even traffic restriction scheme a “gimmick”.

Citizens could offer better solutions to pollution, suggested Bhushan, formerly a key member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a close associate of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Citizens may offer better solutions for pollution, bike lanes, better public transport/BRT, than gimmicks like odd/even,” the lawyer posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Delhi government’s second phase of odd-even traffic scheme which aims at reducing air pollution in the national capital started on Friday.

The scheme disallows private vehicles with even registration numbers to run on odd-numbered dates and vice versa, thus restricting the flow of traffic on roads.