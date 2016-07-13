Pratik Chaudhari play for  Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League 2016

New Delhi, July 13 : Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday announced that it has signed Pratik Chaudhari for the Indian Super League 2016, which will also mark his debut in the league.

Currently playing as a defender, Pratik Chaudhari’s football journey from his student days at St. Sebastian, Chembur in Mumbai to the ISL has seen him working at a call-center in the night shift while playing for Bank of India and Union Bank of India. It was his passion for football that kept him going before he joined Air India, representing it in the 2011 I-League against Prayag United.

An unfortunate knee injury kept him out of action when he was shortlisted for the Indian team probables for friendly matches to be played against Singapore and Vietnam in 2012.

After a stint with Rangdajied United FC, he was signed up by Mohun Bagan in August 2014. He made 13 appearances for Mumbai FC in the I-League 2015-16.

Pratik Chaudhari said, “I am thrilled to be making my Indian Super League debut with Kerala Blasters. I look forward to giving my best to the team and the management that has put their faith in me.”

Viren D’Silva, CEO, Kerala Blasters said, “Pratik is a talented player and has shown great skills playing for Mumbai FC and Mohun Bagan in the I-League. We welcome him to the Kerala Blasters family and look forward to see him perform in the yellow jersey!”