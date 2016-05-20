Pratyusha’s Death Case: Mother Launches New Petition

New Delhi, May 20: Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother refuses to give up and files another plea in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of aniticpatory bail granted to Rahul Raj Singh.

Soma Banerjee mother of 24 year-old tv actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who was found dead at her Mumbai residence in mysterious circumstances is not intending to let go of Rahul. She said that Rahul has killed my daughter and should be taken into custody as there is a chance that he will tamper the evidence.

The High Court on April 25 had granted anticipatory bail to Rahul who has denied the allegations levelled against him.

According to many reports, the actress was in debt and was going through depression due to fall in her career. She was also said to have been under the influence of alcohol. There were other reports as well which said Rahul was staying with Pratyusha at a flat in Goregaon in Mumbai who used to assault her and borrow money from her.

Pratyusha Banerjee who became a star through her show ‘ Balika Vadhu’ allegedly committed suicide on April 1st by hanging herself at her flat in Goregaon. She was rushed to a hospital by her boyfriend Rahul in Andheri where she was declared dead.

A case under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC was registered against Rahul after Pratyusha’s parents filed a complaint.