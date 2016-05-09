Pratyusha’s parents write to HM, demand CBI probe

New Delhi, May : The parents of TV star Pratyusha Banerjee, who allegedly committed suicide, have written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking a probe into her death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On Saturday, Rahul Raj Singh, the boyfriend of late Pratyusha, reportedly claimed that the parents of the 24-year-old actress used to mentally torture her.

Now, even after so many days, the case is only getting worse as the blame game between Rahul and Pratyusha’s Parents is still on.

He has also issued a defamation notice to Neeraj Gupta, who had claimed to be his lawyer when he was admitted to the Shri Sai Hospital after Pratyusha’s death.

On April 1, 24-year-old Pratyusha, who shot to fame for her role as Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu’, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside her flat in suburban Goregaon.

Two days later, a case under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504, 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC was registered against Rahul following a complaint lodged by the actress’s parents.