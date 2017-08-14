Pre-booking for ‘Free’ JioPhone now open

New Delhi, August 14 : With an effective and refundable pricing, the arrival of JioPhone is possibly among the most awaited events of the Telecom Sector,

JioPhone bookings will officially open on August 24 onwards. You can purchase through both offline and online stores. some of offline retailers in the Delhi-NCR region have already started taking pre-orders for the handset.

JioPhone comes at a price of Rs. 1,500/- and the complete cost will be given back to the users after the completion of three years. The 4G-Volte entry-level handset will be made available for beta testing from August 15 while the actual bookings start from August 24. Users will start getting JioPhone by September 1, onward.

For booking details you need to submit your Aadhaar card with the authorised Jio retailer, whether it is a store around the corner or a Reliance Jio outlet.

As a customer u can only get one unit per Aadhaar number across the country, so that so you will not be able to place orders on different stores in the hopes of getting multiple units.

After you submit the Aadhaar number, your details will be uploaded into centralised software, that will assign you a token number, which you need to cite while picking up the phone.

Now, while making the JioPhone booking offline, you will not have to pay anything when you submit your Aadhaar number. The payment have to be made only when u pick the unit assigned to you from the offline retailer store,

The sum of paid money can be reclamied after the 36 mounth if using the headset. The online bookings for the handset begin on August 24 via the MyJio app.