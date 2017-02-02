Pre-nursery student succumbed due to head injuries,falls off school premises while playing in Bangalore

BENGALURU,Feb2: A three-and-half-year-old pre-nursery student succumbed due to head injuries on Tuesday after he fell on the school premises while playing on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Harshith, son of Swamy, a resident of Seshadripuram.

Police said the incident took place place at St Thomas School in Kumara Park West, Seshadripuram. The boy fell from the play equipment and sustained head injuries. School authorities alerted his parents before he was taken to M S Ramaiah Hospital, where he succumbed.

“The incident occurred within the school premises and faulty play equipment is one of the reasons for the incident. The child could have hit a sharp edge leaving him with internal injuries. We are investigating the case from all angles,” a police officer said.

The school remained closed for three days following the incident fearing a possible attack by the kin of the deceased. When Express contacted the school officials, they were not available for comment.

No safety measures

Police who inspected the spot, found that there were no safety measures at the school. “When we asked them for the CCTV footage of the incident, they said there were no CCTV cameras around the area. Thus a case of negligence has been filed against the school authorities and further action will be taken,” the officer added.

The father of the deceased child, Swamy, a field officer working for a security agency, alleged that the school was responsible for the incident and that there were no staff at the playground when the children were playing.