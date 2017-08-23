Prega News, teams up with SpiceJet to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel comfortable,for pregnant women

New Delhi,August23:Prega News, the pregnancy detection kit from Mankind Pharmaceuticals, has partnered with SpiceJet to launch a series of initiatives to make air travel for pregnant women more comfortable and enjoyable.

As part of this initiative, a SpiceJet aircraft Boeing 737-800 Series has been fully body wrapped with Prega News branding. From the time tickets are booked until they reach their destinations, expecting mothers will be pampered and cared for with utmost attention by the SpiceJet team in this uniquely branded aircraft.

Prega News partnership with SpiceJet is in continuation to their successful digital campaign aired previously; during Mother’s Day #YourSecondHome, created with a focus on making the working environment friendlier for the working mothers to be. Prega News has now taken a step forward in making travel safer and easier for pregnant women.

Announcing this initiative, Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma said, “Prega News is a leading brand in pregnancy detection kits. Our focus has always been women and how to make life comfortable and easy for expectant mothers. Through our campaigns, we acknowledge one of the most beautiful stages of a woman’s life, which is ‘Motherhood’. In our first campaign, we had highlighted issues concerning pregnant women and work place challenges. The current campaign is about taking care and pampering pregnant women during the travels. We are sure our campaigns will connect with our target audience and touch an emotional chord. Leading to a changing dynamic in the workforce.”

15 expecting mother passengers will be given free tickets and will be pampered with gift hampers by Mankind pharma. The SpiceJet team will provide special care and assistance to all women travelers throughout the journey-