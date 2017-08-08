Pregnant engineering student, who was admitted at Hyderabad private hospital bleeds to death after abortion

Hyderabad,August8: A 19-year-old pregnant woman, who was admitted at a private hospital here for an abortion, died, allegedly after a surgery, Vanasthalipuram police said here on Monday.

Police have booked a case against the woman’s lover and also the doctor who performed the surgery. According to the police, the woman, Malluri Harika (19), was pursuing B.Tech in one private engineering college and staying in a hostel located in Vanasthalipuram.

She was reportedly in a relation with her distant relative, Sarangi Madhu (21), for the past two years and became pregnant, following which Madhu began searching for hospitals that performs abortion. He finally admitted Harika at Anusha Clinic in Vanasthalipuram. “There, he consulted Dr Girija Rani. She agreed to abort the baby for which she asked him to pay Rs 20,000 as hospital fee,” police said.

On Saturday night, after conducting test, Girija said the abortion will be done on Sunday morning. Harika, reportedly, didn’t sleep for the whole night as she was tense over complications due to the surgery.

“On Sunday morning, doctors aborted the five month old foetus, during which she started bleeding profusely and later became unconscious. As her condition worsened, doctors advised shifting her to Osmania Hospital for further medication. However Madhu took her to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said Vijay Kumar, Sub-Inspector, Vanasthalipuram. Based on a complaint from Harika’s father, a case was registered against both Madhu and Girija Rani.

“We have consulted the Health department for further inquiry to know whether the hospital has all requisite permissions,” the SI added.