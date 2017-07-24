Pregnant Odisha woman carried in sling for 16km to reach ambulance in Lanjigarh

Bhubaneshwar,July24:Adding a blot to the medical facilities of the country, a pregnant woman of Odisha’s Lanjigarh had to be carried to the hospital in a sling for 16 kilometers to reach an ambulance. The roads of the village were blocked due to which the kin of the family had to carry the woman. In the captured video the woman can be seen being crossed across through uneven roads and riverlet to reach the hospital where her baby was delivered

