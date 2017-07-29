Jaipur,July29:In an act of sheer atrocity that came to light in the late hours of Friday, a pregnant woman gave birth to her baby outside a government hospital in Jaipur, after the doctors allegedly refused to admit her until the next day.

The shocking incident was reported from Jaipuriya hospital, where the lady was brought to the same at 10pm last night while experiencing severe labour pain.

Upon arrival, the doctors on duty allegedly refused to admit her citing that it was not yet time for the baby to be born, and asked her to come back the following morning.

Helpless in excruciating pain, the woman was forced to deliver her baby on the road around 11pm on Friday night.

The same was testified by Rekha Singh, Superintendent of the hospital, who was present at the time of the incident.

“The woman was in severe pain. The doctors, without even checking properly, asked her to come on the next day and forced her to leave. As she was leaving the premises, she gave birth on the road right outside the hospital, in the presence of several others. Later, the police was informed and an ambulance was arranged for her,” he said.